Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Grows By 19.5%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 424,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,854.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $232,120.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,419 shares of company stock worth $310,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the first quarter worth $47,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of 263.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts expect that Forward Industries will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

