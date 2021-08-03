Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Drops By 14.2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 537,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,908. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -562.84 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.26.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.