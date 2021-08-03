Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Expands By 17.6%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,988,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 398.4 days.

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWLIF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

