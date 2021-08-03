Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Decreases By 13.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Shares of PSCI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

