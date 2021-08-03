Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Expands By 18.0%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.70. 5,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,091. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,644,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

