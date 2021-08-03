Short Interest in Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Drops By 13.1%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 267,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 465.0 days.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

