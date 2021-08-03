Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Drops By 14.0%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARUY traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.93. 7,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marubeni will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and feed ingredients and compound feed; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.