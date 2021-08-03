Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Increases By 19.8%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,199,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
