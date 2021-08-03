Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expands By 19.3%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.12. 114,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. The company has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

