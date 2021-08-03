Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Expands By 19.1%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 164,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

MCB stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,775. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $604.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.