Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expands By 16.8%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,146. The company has a market cap of $228.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $74,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

