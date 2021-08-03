Short Interest in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Expands By 18.4%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 818,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of -115.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,525 shares of company stock worth $5,175,969 in the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in nCino by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in nCino by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.