Short Interest in Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Grows By 19.6%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICMF. Citigroup upgraded Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nickel Mines in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, upgraded Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICMF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57. Nickel Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

