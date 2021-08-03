Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expands By 18.8%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 790,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,313. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.53.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

