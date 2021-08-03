Short Interest in Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Grows By 16.9%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,109,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 3,514,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.

OTCMKTS:OBNNF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 59,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58. Osisko Mining has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.67.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

