Short Interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Declines By 13.4%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 220,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,399. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 977,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

