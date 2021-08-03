Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Declines By 14.2%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 737,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of PULM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 249,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.28% and a negative return on equity of 63.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 81.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 129,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

