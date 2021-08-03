Short Interest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Drops By 12.8%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

RYAM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 313,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,300. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.