Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expands By 18.2%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

ROLL traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $229.92. 2,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,442. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

