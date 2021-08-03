Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rises By 19.5%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRBI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

RRBI opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

