Short Interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Expands By 20.4%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,323,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 1,929,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

SGSVF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

