Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Drops By 13.9%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 2,995,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

