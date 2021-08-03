Short Interest in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rises By 20.0%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 244,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

