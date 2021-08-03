Short Interest in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Rises By 19.1%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 610,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE SUP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,541. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.16 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

