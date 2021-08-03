Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Decreases By 12.4%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 293,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SYPR opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of 315.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Sypris Solutions news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,990,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $32,527.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,359 shares of company stock valued at $257,957 in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

