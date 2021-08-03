Short Interest in Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Decreases By 13.6%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on TKAGY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.