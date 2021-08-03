Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Drops By 12.7%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 178,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.