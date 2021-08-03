Short Interest in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Drops By 13.0%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,592.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of JYNT traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,460. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.