Short Interest in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Rises By 18.4%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.60. 60,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,248. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.