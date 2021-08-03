Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Grows By 19.8%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 867,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The9 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $1,837,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The9 stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

