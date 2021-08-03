Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Rises By 20.1%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 411,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.5 days.

TRZBF stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62.

TRZBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

