Short Interest in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Drops By 12.5%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of TCDA opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 22.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 729,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

