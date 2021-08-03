Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Decreases By 13.3%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.69. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

