Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Expands By 17.1%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

