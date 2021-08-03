Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Grows By 16.9%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 1,043,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,065.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKF opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.33. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $48.50.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.