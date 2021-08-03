Short Interest in zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Drops By 14.3%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ZLPSF opened at $334.00 on Tuesday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of $158.45 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLPSF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of zooplus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

