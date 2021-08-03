ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $528.99 million, a PE ratio of 411.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

