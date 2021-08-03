Showcase Hits Market Cap of $447,720.69 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Showcase has a total market cap of $447,720.69 and $999,242.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,089.35 or 0.99871410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.04 or 0.00847023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,294,660 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.