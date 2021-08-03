SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $906.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.43.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

