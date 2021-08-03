SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $40.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIBN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.