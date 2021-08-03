SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 220,514 shares.The stock last traded at $27.64 and had previously closed at $30.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $851.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

