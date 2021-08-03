Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL stock opened at €56.58 ($66.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.72. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €55.60 ($65.41).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.