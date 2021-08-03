Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €56.58 ($66.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.72. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €55.60 ($65.41).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.