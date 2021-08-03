Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 377,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 452.2 days.

Shares of LWSCF opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

