Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.90

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.90 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 138923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,400. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 in the last three months.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

