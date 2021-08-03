Sientra (SIEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sientra stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $459.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Sientra as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

