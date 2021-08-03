Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.50

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.50 and last traded at C$23.63, with a volume of 52381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of C$872.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.42.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,639.80. Also, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at C$345,403.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,308 shares of company stock valued at $326,633.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.