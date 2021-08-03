Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $230.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.56.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

