Signature Chain (SIGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.64 million and $223.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.00809420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00094890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042378 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

