Signify Health, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health’s (NYSE:SGFY) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 10th. Signify Health had issued 23,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $564,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of SGFY opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. Analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

