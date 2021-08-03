Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,641 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,309 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $11,192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 142,363 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.93. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $78.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

